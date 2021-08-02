Posted by admin

Obituary: Kim Jackson, 52, Springfield

Kim Jackson, 52, of Springfield, died Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Jewish Hospital Downtown. She was born Dec. 15, 1968, in Taylorsville and was a school bus driver for Nelson County Schools. She was a loving, caring, and pure-hearted person, who never hesitated to share and help others.

She was preceded in death by one son, Jerry Spalding; her father, Marvin Waldridge; and one aunt, Catherine Cravens.

She is survived by her husband, Russell Jackson of Springfield; one daughter, Christa (Jonathan) Vermillion of Radcliff; one stepson, Jason Avis of Irvington; her mother, Mary Clark of Chaplin; one sister, Melissa Clark of Bardstown; seven grandchildren, Dylan, Kira, Candence, Justin, Damion, Jeremiah, and Destiny; and one niece, Danica Vancleave.

Cremation was chosen.

Memorial contributions may go to Norton Children’s Hospital and/or K.O.D.A.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

