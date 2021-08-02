Posted by admin

Obituary: Johnny K. ‘Papa John’ Lewis, 61, Bloomfield

Johnny K. “Papa John” Lewis, 61, of Bloomfield, died Saturday, July 31, 2021 at his home after a long battle with Huntington’s Disease.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marshall and Beulah Lewis; and two brothers, Eugene Lewis and Roy Lewis.

He is survived by his wife, Libby Lewis; one daughter, Michelle Brady (Larry); four sons, Andy (Amanda) Lewis, Roger (Megan) Lewis, Robbie (Donna) Summitt and Mike (Kayla) Summitt; two sisters, Rosie Adcock (Eddie) and Theresa Hilbert (Ricky); one brother, Earl Lewis (Grace); one sister-in-law, Kathy Lewis; and 18 grandchildren.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home. The graveside services is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at the Big Spring Cemetery in Bloomfield.

Visitation is 1-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at the funeral home.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

