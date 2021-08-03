Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Aug. 2, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Aug. 2, 2021

Raheem Joseph Maxwell, 26, Bardstown, possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 4:34 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, by the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force.

Wendy Lynn Browning, 48, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 10:38 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Bobby Lee Hatfield, 32, Bardsdtown, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 11:06 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

