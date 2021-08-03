Posted by admin

Fiscal court to leave property tax rate the same; will study jail’s environment

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 — Nelson Fiscal Court plans to leave the county’s property tax rate the same for 2022 as it was for 2021.

The 2021 rate was 13.9 per $100 value for real estate. Judge Executive Dean Watts noted that leaving the rate the same will net the county an additional 4 percent in new tax revenue, which will help cover the rising costs of equipment, supplies and salaries.

The court will hold a public hearing at a special meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 to get public input on the proposed tax rate. The court plans to hold the second reading and final adoption of the proposed tax rate on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.

Property owners whose assessments have not changed will pay the same property tax to the county as they did last year.

JAIL ENVIRONMENTAL ASSESSMENT. Watts has approved the $4,150 cost for an environmental assessment of the Nelson County Jail. The assessment follows complaints by Jeff Stone, the president of the local NAACP, who toured the jail and noted the prevalence of black mold and the high humidity levels.

Watts said the assessment is the first step to take care of the mold issue at the jail.

ROAD PAVING LIST. Magistrate Keith Metcalfe submitted his paving requests at Tuesday’s Fiscal Court meeting, which include request for paving:

— a section of Walter Hall Road

— a section of Fogle Road

— Haven Ridge subdivision, including Haven Oak and Haven Wood avenues.

The total cost is $138,536, including $23,226 in additional money provided from the judge executive’s contingency fund.

JEFF MCKENZIE

INDUSTRIAL REVENUE BONDS. Luxco, owner of Lux Row Distillery and now part of MGPI, is doubling down on its investment in its Bardstown operation with its request Tuesday to fiscal court for its approval of $11 million in new industrial revenue bonds.

According to Jeff McKenzie an attorney with Dentons, Bingham and Greenebaum, Luxco is planning to build up to four additional rickhouses at the Bardstown site that will store up to 26,000 barrels each.

The court approved the IRBs and also a request for corporate name changes on its existing revenue bonds to reflect its purchase by MGPI.

ADDITIONAL PAVING WORK. The court approved four additional county roads for paving work this fiscal year.

The funding for these roads is coming from the judge executive’s discretionary funding provided by the state.

The projects include:

1,200 feet of Back Run Road

1,505 feet of Old Towne Drive

2,360 feet of Arnold Lane

1,030 feet of Bare Street.

The total cost of the projects is estimated at $69,218.86.

FLEX FUND PAVING PROJECTS. Fiscal court also approved state flex funds that will be used for paving projects that include:

.4 mile section of Allendar Lane;

.538 mile section of Gilkey Run Road;

a 1.722 mile section of Thomas Lane.

In other business, the court:

— Approved the purchase of a 2021 John Deere 5090 series four-wheel drive tractor to replace the one lost in a flood event. The insurance payment of $36,000 will be applied to the $63,000 state contract purchase price.

NEXT UP. Nelson Fiscal Court will next meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in the fiscal court meeting room on the second floor of the Old Courthouse.

