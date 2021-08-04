Posted by admin

Obituary: Ronald ‘Flint’ Hill, 68, Bardstown

Ronald “Flint” Hill, 68, of Bardstown, died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville. He was born Aug. 4, 1953, in Bardstown to the late Charles Adam Hill and Juanita Rhea Howard Hill. He was the owner of FlintRon Electric in Lexington. He graduated from Bardstown High School and Murray State where he received his bachelors degree in art. He loved photography, making jewelry and had a great imagination.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Harold Douglas Hill.

He is survived by one sister, Janice “Jan” Hill (Allan Curlee) of Bristow, Va.; one brother, Charles Larry Hill of Charlottesville, Va.; three half-brothers, Dale Shannon (Stacy) Hill of Bardstown, Chris Hill of Jeffersontown, and Chad (Tabitha) Hill of Brooks; and several nieces and one nephew.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Jeff McCarty officiating. Burial is in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, and after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

