Obituary: Allen Cox, 51, Bardstown

Allen Cox, 51, of Bardstown, died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. He was born May 9, 1970, in Nelson County. He worked for Century Cabinetry. He was a University of Kentucky Fan, a woodworker and loved his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert “Bobby” and Mary Helen Riley Cox; and two brothers, Joe Cox and Eddie Cox.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Cox; three sons, Joe Cox, Cameron Cox, and Preston Cox all of Bardstown; two sisters, Kaye White of Willisburg and Laura (Lester) Bryant of St. Francis; one brother, Bobby Cox of Bardstown; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ron and Jean Comerzan; one brother-in-law, Ronnie Comerzan; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Mill Creek Baptist Cemetery with the Rev. Rodney Lynch officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, and 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

