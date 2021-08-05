Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Aug. 3-4, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

William Michael Ratliff, 50, Carlisle, failure to appear. The bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.

William Francis Auberry, 29, Bardstown, failure to appear (3 counts); parole violation (for felony offense). Bond total is $1,675 cash. Booked at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, by the Kentucky State Police.

George Lamont Greene, 48, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 7:56 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.

Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021

Cora Michelle Yearns, 44, Leitchfield, disorderly conduct, second-degree. Bond is $2,000. Booked at 7:04 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021,, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Tasha Michelle Conard, 39, Louisville, receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more. No bond listed. Booked at 11:31 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.