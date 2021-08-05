Posted by admin

Grand jury indicts New Haven man Wednesday on incest, rape charges

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 — A New Haven man was indicted Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, on charges that include rape, incest, sodomy and sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 12.

John Daniel Rister, 36, of New Haven, was indicted Wednesday by a Nelson County Grand Jury for a series of sexual offenses that took place between January 2015 and July 2021.

According to the indictment, Rister is accused of allegedly having deviate sexual intercourse and sexual intercourse with a minor under 12 years of age who was a close relative. The indictment charges Rister with one count of sodomy; two counts of first-degree rape; three counts of incest; and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

All of the charges with the exception of sexual abuse are Class A felonies punishable by up to 50 years or life imprisonment. The sexual abuse charge is a Class C felony punishable by five to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Rister’s bond was set at $100,000 cash only, plus conditions. His arraignment was set for Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.

Editor’s Note: The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

