Masks required in county buildings; hospitals to require employee vaccinations

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 — As the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to spiral upward, local governments and businesses are taking steps to slow the spread of the virus.

MASKS REQUIRED. On Thursday, Nelson County Judge Executive issued an executive order that will require masks or face coverings to be worn in all county buildings effective Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. The order will remain in effect until further notice.

ECTC. Masks are also being required at all Elizabethtown Community and Technical College facilities starting tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 6th. The mask requirement is effective for all KCTC locations across Kentucky.

BAPTIST HEALTH. The Baptist Health Hardin is one of several Kentucky hospital systems that will require all of its employees to receive COVID vaccinations by Oct. 31, 2021.

In the announcement today, the hospital spokesman said that 83 percent of COVID-related hospitalizations are people who have not received a vaccination. OSHA’s updated guidelines now require unvaccinated employees who have been exposed to COVID to stay home regardless of symptoms.

The other healthcare systems that are requiring employee vaccinations include: Flaget Memorial Hospital, part of CHI Saint Joseph Health, Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH), King’s Daughters Health System, Med Center Health, Norton Healthcare, Pikeville Medical Center, St. Claire Healthcare, St. Elizabeth Healthcare, UK Healthcare and UofL Health.

