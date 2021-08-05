Posted by admin

COVID-19 update: 33 new cases reported Thursday in Nelson County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 — COVID cases continue their upward trend in Nelson County with 33 new cases reported Thursday by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department. Nelson County had the second highest number of new cases in the six-county Lincoln Trail district.

The new cases bring the county total to 5,314 cases, with 221 of those currently considered active. Sixty-two county residents have died of COVID-related causes.

MARION COUNTY. Marion County reported 8 new COVID-19 cases, with a total of 2,461 cases. Sixty-two cases are active and being monitored. The county has recorded 40 COVID-related deaths.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. Washington County also had 8 new COVID cases reported Thursday, with a total of 1,559 cases. Sixty-nine cases are active and being monitored. The county has recorded 40 COVID-related deaths.

LARUE COUNTY. LaRue County had 11 new COVID cases on Thursday, bringing the county total to 1,451. Sixty-one cases are active. The county has recorded 28 COVID-related deaths.

HARDIN COUNTY. Hardin County reported 62 new COVID cases Thursday, bringing the county case total to 10,604. Of those cases 454 are active and being monitored. The county has reported 174 COVID-related deaths.

MEADE COUNTY. Meade County reported 11 new COVID cases for a total of 2,311 cases. Sixty-one of those are active. The county has reported 27 COVID-related deaths.

Only 33 counties in Kentucky were not in the red “High” category on the state incidence rate map.

Only 4 counties — Nicholas, Trigg, Hickman and Fulton — were in the “Moderate” yellow category. Twenty-nine countys are in the “Substantial” category, while the remaining 87 counties are in the red “High” category.

Meade County is the only county in the Lincoln Trail District that is not in the red category.

-30-