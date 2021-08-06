Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021

Bradley Adam Plant, 42, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); no insurance card; rear license not illuminated. No bond listed. Booked at 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Stacie Lynn Stevens, 48, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $430. Booked at 11:41 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, by the Lebanon Police Department.

Karen Yvonne Taylor-Calbert, 63, operating on a suspended or revoked operators license; failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $1,000 cash. Booked at 12:34 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Ashley Danielle Morley, 34, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 1:40 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Keandre Trenton-Davon Tevis, 21, Louisville, operating on a suspended or revoked operators license; possession of marijuana; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; speeding, 20 mph over limit. Bond total is $9,500 cash. Booked at 1:55 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jerry Lynn Hardin II, 29, Bloomfield, receiving stolen property under $10,000; tampering with physical evidence (2 counts); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 or more but less than $10,000 (2 counts); burglary, third-degree; (2 counts); persistent felony offender, first-degree; possession of burglary tools; tampering with physical evidence. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 5:34 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021,, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Stephaney Ann Marie Fields, 51, Bardstown, tampering with physical evidence; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 8:47 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Kenneth Ray Wooley Jr., 38, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; wanton endangerment, second-degree; wanton endangerment, second-degree (police officer); reckless driving. No bond listed. Booked at 10:12 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tamara Kay Davidson, 37, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $10,500 cash. Booked at 10:19 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Robert Nalley, 26, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $465 cash. Booked at 11:39 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-