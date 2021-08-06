Posted by admin

Obituary: Rosemarie Chase, SCN, 85, Nazareth

Rosemarie Chase, SCN, 85, of Nazareth, died Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at the Nazareth Motherhouse at Nazaret. She was a native of Boston, Mass., and a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 57 years.

She entered the Congregation in 1961. She was known for her intellect and love of learning, having attended Spalding University in Louisville where she earned her undergraduate degree in history; Trinity College in Washington, D.C.; and Fordham in New York where she graduated with a master’s in theology.

Her early ministries were in the areas of bookkeeping and office management. Her ministries include Spalding College in the registrar’s office; the business office at Holy Family Hospital, Ensley, Ala.; the business office of La Salette Academy in Covington; St. Edward’s in Brockton, Mass.; and as an early member of Network in Washington. She went on to teach theology and to be involved in campus ministry and pastoral ministry. Her ministries included St. Mary’s Academy, Leonardtown, Md. Mount Carmel Convent, New York, where she provided pastoral counseling; and in Ohio, the John XXIII Center in the Diocese of Steubenville; Ohio University at Athens; Holy Spirit Parish in Columbus; and Lazarus House in Lawrence, Mass. Her ministry also brought her back to Nazareth, where over the years she served as a director of the SCN Associate Program, in the archival center, in community service, and as the pastoral administrator at St. Vincent Church.

She carried out considerable ministry to those infected or affected by HIV/AIDs. She was a caregiver for her mother for many years, an avid reader, and dedicated theologian. She was able to travel internationally, including visits to India. She was also a diehard sports fan with her favorite teams being the Red Sox and the Patriots, as well as the Notre Dame football team. Up until her last days, she delighted in discussing current events, the Bible, and having theological debates and discussions.

She is survived by one sister; two brothers;, and many nieces and nephews; and by her religious community.

The wake is 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at St. Vincent de Paul Church, Nazareth. The Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at the church with burial in Nazareth Cemetery.

Memorial donations may go to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, Kentucky, 40048.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

