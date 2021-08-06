Posted by admin

Mayor issues executive order requiring masks to enter all city-owned buildings

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 — The City of Bardstown Mayor Dick Heaton issued an executive order Friday that effective Monday, Aug. 9th, a mask or facial covering will be required for entry into any City of Bardstown building regardless of vaccination status. The move follows similar moves by county government, state government and other agencies.

A facial covering is any type of cloth, bandana, or other material that covers an individuals mouth and nose. A face covering will be required for all areas of city buildings, including common areas, conference rooms, waiting areas and break rooms.

The order remains in effect until further notice.

-30-