State Auditor Mike Harmon is keynote speaker at Monday’s local GOP meeting

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 — State Auditor Mike Harmon will be the keynote speaker at the next meeting of the Republican Party of Nelson County, 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at the Nelson County Public Library in Bardstown.

Harmon is completing his second term as state auditor, and has announced his intentions to file as a Republican candidate for the 2023 Gubernatorial race. He is the first state constitutional officer to attend an RPNC meeting.

Prior to his election as auditor, Harmon served as a state representative in the Kentucky General Assembly.

“We were very fortunate that Auditor Harmon would agree to speak to our Executive Committee,” James Victery, RPNC vice chairman said through a press release. ” In my time as a member of the RPNC we have never had a Kentucky Constitutional Officer come to one of our meetings.”

The meeting is open to all Republicans.

