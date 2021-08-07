Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Aug. 6, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Aug. 6, 2021

Robin Lea Lewis, 53, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); improper turning. No bond listed. Booked at 1:15 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeffrey Lee Karr, 39, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine)(2 counts); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 3:21 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Patrick Wayne Scholl, 53, New Haven, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); no insurance; no registration receipt; failure to appear. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 10:01 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ryan Arnold, 31, Richmond, driving on a DUI-suspended licensee; no registration plates; no registration receipt; no insurance. No bond listed. Booked at 6:05 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sharita Marie Traynor, 35, Bardstown, operating on a suspended license. No bond listed. Booked at 9:02 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.

Chasity Faith Nally, 48, Bardsdtown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (2 counts). Bond is $546 cash. Booked at 10:51 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

