Obituary: Dallas Kerns Sr., 85, Cox’s Creek

Dallas Kerns Sr., 85, of Cox’s Creek, died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at the Indian Creek Health Care Center, Corydon, Ind. He was a retired construction worker and a U.S. Army Veteran.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hobert and Pearl Kerns; one daughter, Gail Still; and several brothers and sisters.

He is survived by one daughter, Angela Miller; one son, Dallas Kerns Jr.; one sister, Mable Barnes; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Cremation was chosen. Burial will take place at a later date at the Kerns Family Cemetery.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

