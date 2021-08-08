Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021

Sabrina Kay Humphrey, 40, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $10,500 cash. Booked at 2:59 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Colton Burlin Brewer, 21, Chaplin, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; disregarding traffic control device – traffic light. No bond listed. Booked at 1:20 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-