Nelson County Jail Logs — Aug. 8, 9, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021

Robbie Allen Boblitt, 43, Bardstown, violation of a Kentucky protective order. No bond listed. Booked at 2:01 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Matthew Stuart Jones, 38, Newark, Ohio, receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more; receiving stolen property under $500; possession of drug paraphernalia; trafficking in controlled substance (2 or more grams methamphetamine); license to be in possession; operating on a suspended or revoked license; obscuring the identity of a machine, $10,000 or more; giving officer false identifying information. No bond listed. Booked at 3:14 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Summer Diane Lowery, 37, Rockridge, Ohio, receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more; receiving stolen property under $500; trafficking in controlled substance, (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 4:16 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles David Foster, 52, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); deliver/manufacture drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 2:46 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Kenneth Edward Smith, 53, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Charles Ricky Spalding, 64, New Haven, assault, fourth-degree (minor injury). No bond listed. Booked at 7:13 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Monday, Aug. 9, 2021

Keri McCubbins, 33, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; careless driving. No bond listed. Booked at 12:20 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Michael David Thomas, 58, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 12:26 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

