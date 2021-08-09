Posted by admin

Boil Water Advisory issued for all City of Bardstown water utility customers

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 — A mechanical problem at the city’s main water treatment plant has led the City of Bardstown to ask all of its water customers to boil their drinking water that comes from the city water system.

According to a city press release, an unidentified mechanical failure at the city’s main water treatment plant on Boston Road has reduced the city’s ability to treat sufficient water volume to meet demands.

As a result, the treatment plant is struggling to keep sufficient treated water pumped to the water tanks and in the distribution system. Customers may experience low or intermittent water pressure, and therefore, the city has issued a Boil Water Advisory for ALL water customers of the City of Barsdtown water utility.

While the health risk is low due to the fact there has been no break in the water system, the advisory is issued out of caution.

This advisory will be in effect for approximately 2-3 days. The City will notify customers when the advisory is lifted.

For questions, contact Bardstown City Hall at (502) 348-5947.

-30-