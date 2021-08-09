Posted by admin

Dr. Shane Kibbe, orthopedic surgeon, joins medical staff at Spring View Hospital

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 — Spring View Hospital announced Monday the addition of a new orthopedic surgeon to its medical staff.

DR. SHANE KIBBE

Shane Kibbe, MD, MSBS, BA will begin providing services for orthopedic surgery and sports medicine patients throughout Lebanon and the surrounding area beginning Aug. 17, 2021.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Kibbe to our growing team of surgeons and further expand Spring View Hospital’s offerings in orthopedics and sports medicine,” shared Spring View Hospital CEO Reba Celsor “His and Dr. Hunt’s expertise allows our active patient population and regional athletes of all ages to seek quality care, right here in Lebanon.”

Dr. Kibbe received his Bachelors of Science from Johns Hopkins University in 2007. He then went on to pursue his Masters of Science and Doctor of Medicine from the University of Toledo Medical School in Toledo. He completed his residency at the University of Louisville’s Department of Orthopedic Surgery in Louisville, and a sports medicine fellowship at Beacon Orthopedics in Cincinnati.

Kibbe comes to Spring View Hospital from Clark Memorial Health, a LifePoint owned facility in Jeffersonville, Ind., where he was practicing orthopedic surgery and sports medicine.

He joins Dr. Daniel Hunt at Spring View Orthopedics, 420 Loretto Road, Suite 600 in Lebanon.

Kibbe specializes in sports medicine, ACL reconstruction, Tommy John Reconstruction, total shoulder and knee replacements, orthopedic trauma, anterior hip replacement, fractures, occupational injuries and more.

For additional information on services or to book an appointment, please call (270) 692-5254.

For more information on Dr. Shane Kibbe or our orthopedic services, please visit SpringViewHospital.com.

Spring View Hospital is a 75-bed community hospital founded in 1944 with a mission of serving the residents of Marion County and the surrounding area.

-30-