Obituary: Robin Denise Burd Poore, 57, Hodgenville

Robin Denise Burd Poore, 57, of Hodgenville died Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at her residence in Hodgenville surrounded by her family. She was born Oct. 12, 1963, to the late Gerald Burd and her mother, Brenda Turner Burd Bales. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, grandmother. She was an avid horseback rider and a member of American Legion Post 87 Auxiliary.

She was preceded in death by her father, Gerald Burd.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, James K. “Jimmy” Poore of Hodgenville; her mother, Brenda Turner Burd Bales of Hodgenville; one daughter, Kristen Poore of Hodgenville; two sons, Jonathan Poore of Hodgenville and Kevin Poore of Florida; one brother, William Burd of Hodgenville; seven grandchildren, Alex, Jaxson, Logan, River, Elizabeth, Evelyn, and Wade; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel with Bro. David Wortham officiating. Burial is in the Buffalo Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, and after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd., Hodgenville, is in charge of arrangements.

