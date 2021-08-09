Obituary: Catheryn Michelle “Shelley” Clark, 61, Boston

Catheryn Michelle “Shelley” Clark, 61, of Boston, died Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at the home of her parents. She was born Feb. 3, 1960, in Louisville to her parents, James T. “Chick” and Betty L. Troutman Harned. She was a former employee of Publishers Printing Company and a member of Mount Moriah Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wally Wiseman; and her grandparents, Curt and Julia Harned and Ivo and Gladys Troutman.

Survivors include two daughters, Elizabeth Crowe (Michael) and Hannah Hughes; two sons, Aaron Wiseman and Matt Wiseman; her parents; one brother, Todd Harned (Margie); and five grandchildren, Jackson, Mason, Chandler, Barrett and Bodhi.

The memorial service is 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston with Chaplain Terry Troutman officiating.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at the funeral home.

The family requests that those in attendance please wear a mask.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston has been entrusted with the arrangements.

