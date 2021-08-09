Obituary: Phyllis McKim, 78, Bardstown

Phyllis McKim, 78, of Bardstown, died Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at her residence. She was born Jan. 20, 1943, in New Albany, Ind. She was a member of New Beginning Baptist Church, an educator of children and adults in the Nelson County area, and a personal assistant for Wedding Headquarters and Bluegrass Bridal.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Warren Beeler and Erma Hendricks; and one brother, David Hendricks.

She is survived by her husband, Burrell McKim of Bardstown; six children, Perry Banet, Brent (Suzetta) McKim, and Beth Banet, all of Bardstown, Brian (Kelley) Shelburne and Benita Chagala, both of Louisville, and John Shelburne Jr. of North Carolina; one sister, Rebecca (Gary) Sims of Louisville; six grandchildren, Eddie (Tiffany) Banet, Abby McKim, Paxton McKim, Cruz McKim, Haley Shelburne, and Noah Shelburne; two great-grandchildren; two nieces, Shelby Sims and Suzanne Sims both of Louisville; and one loving friend, John Shelburne Sr.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with Pastor Jim Bratcher officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, and 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to the Humane Society of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

