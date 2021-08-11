Posted by admin

Obituary: Earnest Allen Fulkerson, 83, Cox’s Creek

Earnest Allen Fulkerson, 83, of Cox’s Creek, died Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at his residence. He was born Oct. 5, 1937, in Cox’s Creek to the late Emmett Columbus and Emma Catherine Manakee Fulkerson. He was a lifelong farmer who enjoyed taking care of his cattle. He attended New Salem Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Mae Stansbury Fulkerson; one granddaughter, Kimberly Fulkerson; and eight brothers and sisters.

He is survived by one daughter, Connie Smothers of Cox’s Creek; one son, William A. (Clara) Fulkerson of Cox’s Creek; one sister, Mary Alice Karr of Bardstown; a special nephew, Ronnie (Diana) Fulkerson of Cox’s Creek; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with burial in New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

