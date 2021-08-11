Posted by admin

City of Bardstown announces that the boil water advisory has been lifted

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 — Near the end of Tuesday’s Bardstown City Council meeting, City Engineer Jessica Filiatreau returned to the council chambers to announce that the boil water advisory has been lifted.

JESSICA FILIATREAU

During the meeting, Filiatreau explained that an equipment failure over the weekend left the water treatment plant with greatly reduced treatment capacity for fresh water. The plant was unable refill the water system tanks with fresh water before the water demand picked up early Monday. As a result, some water system customers had very low water pressure — or no water pressure.

A boil water advisory is typically issued when there has been a water line break, and there has been a chance of contaminating the water in the lines. This time there was no break in the water lines, though the City of Bardstown issued the boil water advisory out of an abundance of caution.

-30-