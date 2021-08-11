Posted by admin

Council OKs resolution to help build water main, connect to Louisville Water Co.

Mayor Dick Heaton speaks with City Attorney Audrey Haydon prior to the start of Tuesday’s city council meeting.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 — The Bardstown City Council took a historic first step in insuring a long-term, future water supply for Nelson County by passing a resolution to build a water main to connect the city to a Louisville Water Co. line in Bullitt County.

The resolution involves a partnership between the City of Bardstown, Nelson Fiscal Court, and the North Nelson Water District.

The three partners will build a water main that will run from the City of Bardstown to a Louisville Water Co. water main near the intersection of KY 245 and Lotus Road in Bullitt County. The proposed water main runs through the North Nelson Water District’s service territory.

As its part of the partnership, Nelson Fiscal Court will provide $5 million in American Rescue Plan funds to help pay for the construction of the line. The agreement states the City and North Nelson will pay equal shares of the remaining construction costs.

North Nelson will oversee construction and future maintenance of the water main, and the City will enter into an agreement to buy water from North Nelson.

City and county government have been search for years for a way to insure an adequate supply for the area’s future water needs. The city converted its water disinfection system in 2018 so it would be compatible with water from the Louisville Water Co.

Mayor Dick Heaton said the proposed water main will insure a long-term water supply that will help continue the area’s industrial and business growth.



WATER, SEWER RATE HIKES. Following a rate study conducted last year by an outside firm the city council held first reading of a pair of ordinances designed to update the city water and sewer utility rates.

The last water rate increase was 10 years ago; the last sewer rate hike was in 2012.

Filiatreau explained to the council that the rate study last year compared the city’s rates with other water and sewer rates. All other rates were higher, some substantially higher. The city’s water utility has operated in the red the last two fiscal years, so the rates were not coverinig its costs, she said.

CITY WATER RATE HIKE. The increase to the minimum water bill (2,000 gallons) is $4.72 per month, from $10.49 to $15.21. The average residential water use is approximately 4,000 gallons, and the average bill will go from $17.09 to $24.79.

COUNTY WATER RATE HIKE. County customers served by city water will see their minimum water bill (2,000 gallons) increase by $6.92, from $15.37 to $22.29. The average county water bill (4,000 gallons) will increase from $21.97 to $31.86 per month.

CITY SEWER RATE HIKE. The city’s sewer bills are based on water usage. For an average city sewer customer, their monthly bill will increase from $25.93 to $31.83, based on 4,000 gallons of water usage.

COUNTY SEWER RATE HIKE. For sewer customers who live outside the city limits, the average monthly sewer bill will increase $6.89, from $30.26 to $37.15.

According to the city’s evaluation of sewer rates in neighboring communities, the city’s new rates will still be lower than the average monthly sewer bill in the region.

The new rates won’t go into effect until after a second reading and vote by the city council and publication of the ordinances.

From left, Councilman Joe Buckman, Councilwoman Betty Hart, and Councilman Frankie Hibbs.

In other business, the city council:

— awarded a bid of $831,279 to Orleans, Ind.-based Intrastructure Systems Inc. for the replacement of the sewer pump stations that serve the Corman’s Crossing and Royal Crest subdivisions.

— approved requests to close the streets necessary for the Kentucky Bourbon Festival. Festival president Randy Prasse told the county that a new closing request this year is closing of Fifth Street on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 for a special limited access event on the grounds of Spalding Hall.

— approved a request to close East Flaget Avenue between Second and Third streets for the 8th Annual Craft Beer Festival, Saturday, Oct. 16th.

— approved the use of city streets for a 5k walk/run from 8-10 a.m. Thanksgiving Day to benefit The New Life Center.

— approved a mobile food vendor permit sought by Bourbon Trail Bites.

— approved a change order of $15,772 for the US150 water line project.

