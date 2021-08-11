Posted by admin

Obituary: Randal Greer, 85, Botland

Randal Greer, 85, of Botland, died Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Baptist Hospital Hardin. He was born Sept. 3, 1935, in Botland. He was owner of R & S Furniture. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Woodlawn United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Hudson Greer; his parents, Louis and Kate Greer; one sister, Wanda Lois Greer; and five brothers, Russell Greer, Tom Greer, Carl “Buddy” Greer, Raymond Greer, and Gene Greer.

He is survived by three sons, Donnie (CeCe) Greer, David (Marilyn) Greer, and Craig Greer, all of Bardstown; one brother, Jim Greer of Georgia; six grandchildren, Katie (Austin) Kennedy, Kimberly Greer, Willie Ballard, Baker Davie, Bryce Greer, and Brooklyn Greer; two great-grandchildren, Bryer Davie, and Brynlin Davie; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with the Rev. Bill Greer officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, and 9-11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Woodlawn United Methodist Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-