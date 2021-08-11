Posted by admin

Obituary: Travis ‘Gene’ Morgan, 95, Bardstown

Travis “Gene” Morgan, 95, of Bardstown, died Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, after 95 years of a rich, full life. He was born Sept. 26, 1926, in Webster Parish, Louisiana in the community of Shongaloo, the son of Winnie Sanders Morgan and Victor Earl Morgan. He was a veteran of World War II and served as a First Lieutenant in Germany after the end of the conflicts. He graduated from Shongaloo High School in 1942. He attended Louisiana State University (LSU) where he earned a BS in 1948 and was an ROTC member. After serving in Germany, he earned his MS in Horticulture 1949 at LSU. He met his wife Mona at the Methodist Student Union at LSU in 1946.

He and his wife were active members of Bardstown United Methodist Church (KY) and former members of Epworth United Methodist Church (UMC) in Indianapolis. As a lifelong Methodist, he fried many pounds of fish for church dinners, led disciple Bible study courses, and taught Sunday School classes for decades. They lived in six different states and traveled to 30 different countries, including Brasil, Mongolia, and Estonia. He supported his wife as she led mission trips to South Texas and Africa for the UMC to support a school in Brumskine, Liberia and Africa University in Zimbabwe. He retired from American Cyanamid in 1991 and was a “brought in” to Bardstown from Carmel, Ind.

A life well lived. He was a friend to all.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Lawrence Morgan and Leland Morgan.

He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Mona Moise Morgan; one daughter, Kathleen Morgan Filkins of Bardstown; one son, David Gene Morgan of Bloomington Ind.; one sister, Nell Morgan Bauer of Carthage, Texas; one granddaughter, Rachael Filkins Turner (Justin); and two great-grandsons, Wyatt Turner and Garrett Turner of Ashland.

A celebration of life will be held at Bardstown UMC at a later time; his ashes will be interred at Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery in Webster Parish LA.

Memorial donations may go to the United Methodist Committee on Relieft, PO Box 9068, New York NY 10087-9068, and Heifer International, 1 World Ave. Little Rock AR 72202 (855-948-6437).

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-