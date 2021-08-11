Posted by admin

Obituary: Ronnie Eugene Brooks Sr., 73, Taylorsville

Ronnie Eugene Brook Sr., 73, of Taylorsville, died Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born April 27, 1948, in Brownsville to the late Harvey and Irene Sego Brooks. He was a retired employee of Color Corporation, a division of Valspar Paints, and was an avid UK fan who loved to golf. He was also a member of Southeast Christian Church.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Whitaker Brooks; one daughter, Robin Brooks of Taylorsville; one son, Ronnie (Valerie) Brooks Jr. of Bardstown; two sisters, Nell Markwell of Louisville and Judy Brooks of Taylorsville; three brothers, Mark (Sue) Childers, Tommy (Kathy) Brooks and Tony Brooks, all of Louisville; and three grandchildren.

Vistation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with cremation to follow.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylosrville is in charge of arrangements.

