Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Aug. 10-11, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021

Samantha Salley, 36, Louisville, trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to less than 5 pounds); possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful transaction with a minor (second degree); careless driving. Booked at 12:07 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Stephen Michael Thompson, 34, Bloomfield, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; license to be in possession; abandonment of a vehicle on a public road; tampering with physical evidence; reckless driving; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, second-degree; terroristic threatening, third-degree; criminal trespassing, third-degree. Bond is $10,000 surety. Booked at 11:39 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

Sean Michael Overstreet, 23, Louisville, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. No bond listed. Booked at 2:01 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

John Daniel Rister, 36, New Haven, first-degree rape; sodomy, first-degree, victim under 12 years of age; rape, first-degree, victim under 12 years of age; incest, victim under 12 years of age; sexual abuse, first-degree, victim under 12 years of age. Bond total is $350,000 cash. Booked at 2:23 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

Maurice Andre Maddox, 42, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts); non-payment of fines. Bond total is $510 cash. Booked at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jessica Lynn Saunders, 26, Shepherdsville, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 4:13 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, by Probation and Parole.

Jacob Dylan Jordan, 43, Bardstown, driving on a DUI-suspended license; no registration plates; tampering with physical evidence. No bond listed. Booked at 10:28 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Tonya Kathrine Lampkin, 43, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting under $500; probation violation (for felony offense) (2 counts); receiving stolen property under $10,000; any misdemeanor charge not covered by these codes. Bond total is $25,895 cash. Booked at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-