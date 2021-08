Posted by admin

Video: Nelson Fiscal Court meeting Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 — Nelson Fiscal Court met on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in the fiscal court meeting room on the second floor of the Old Courthouse. The court discussed the property tax rate for the coming year; approved new Industrial Revenue Bonds for more rickhouse construction for Lux Row Distillery; and approved road paving lists. Running time: About 48 minutes.

