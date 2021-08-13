Posted by admin

Obituary: William Owen Mills Jr., 76, New Haven

William Owen Mills Jr., 76, of New Haven, went to be with his Heavenly Father Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at his home in New Haven with his family by his side.

He was born Dec. 7, 1944, in Louisville to the late William Owen Sr. and Marie Brady Mills. He was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church. He was a talented total craftsman and a kind-hearted man who was always willing to help anyone. He shared his knowledge with his children and grandchildren. He was a prankster at heart who enjoyed life and people.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Patricia Carol Mills.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 38 years, Donna Jean Angel Mills of New Haven; four daughters, Melinda Ann Mills Dennis (Sammy) of Salvisia, Helen Jean Mills Luckett (Jimmy) and Phyllis Diane Mills (Roger Reed), both of Lebanon, and Donna Rose Mills Wood (Scott) of Gravel Switch; two sons, William “Will” Owen Mills III (Toni) and Joseph Edward Mills (Rachael), both of New Haven; 16 grandchildren, Owen, Olivia, Sterling, Debra, Beth, Timothy, Stephanie, Lori, Kenna, Christopher, Christie, Taylor, Macie, Kayala, Morgan, and Megan; more than 30 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven with the Rev. Chris Lubecke and the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, and after 8:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, with a 5 p.m. Sunday prayer service in the chapel of William R. Rust Funeral Home with Father Matthew Hardesty officiating.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, 167 N. Main St. in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

