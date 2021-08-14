Posted by admin

Obituary: Joseph Raymond Bland, 46, Bardstown

Joseph Raymond Bland, 46, of Bardstown, crossed into his heavenly home on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at CHI St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington at 3:15 p.m. A precious child of God, he was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and cousin who was loved by many. On May 12, 1975, he was born to Cheryl Fowler Bland and the late Joseph Ernest Bland at Springview Hospital in Lebanon.

He was an energetic child that loved playing with his brothers and cousins, fishing, playing basketball, and baseball. In high school he played basketball and was privileged to have played on the 1993 Kentucky state winning basketball team from Marion County. He did this all while working full-time at Higdon’s Foodtown from the age of 16 until he graduated from college.

He attended Campbellsville University and majored in Business Administration with an emphasis in accounting. At the university, he met his lovely bride, Mary Crowder Bland. Beginning as friends, true love took over and they started dating six months later, never to be separated again. They were married on July 22, 1995, at Maysville Baptist church by Mary’s father, the Rev. D. Gene Crowder. Those days were full of schoolwork and part-time jobs as they continued moving happily forward. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from Campbellsville University in 1997 with a degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in accounting. His first post-graduate job was as a plant accountant at American Greetings in Bardstown. He and his bride moved to Bardstown to settle in and have a family. His daughter was born June 13, 1998. She was the apple of his eye and very soon became his best friend. Since that day they have been inseparable. In 2007, the family was blessed with a bouncing baby boy, Andrew Ewing Bland, who loved his daddy so much. In 2010, our family was complete when Haden Joseph Bland arrived, bringing so much joy with his amazing hugs.

In 2000, he was recruited by Norton Healthcare and decided to further his career in healthcare finance. There he climbed the corporate ladder, eventually becoming the accounting manager for Norton Medical Group. He was on his way to fulfilling his dreams when on his way home on Nov. 24, 2015, he was struck by a large box truck. It was a near-fatal car accident that left him barely alive and paralyzed from the waist down. He spent four months at Fraizer Rehabilitation and arrived home to begin his new life.

Though he was unable to continue working at Norton, he used his accounting and management background to venture back into the world of business through entrepreneurial opportunities. He was so proud to be a franchise owner in the retail and restaurant markets. He was most excited to be able to help the communities and its citizens where each of the businesses are located. Each will be a true legacy of his Christ-like love for others.

Even with health challenges, he continued to be God’s light to so many. He was a great encourager who looked for opportunities to help others whenever he could. Without fail, he was always ready with a smile and hug for each person he met.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Ernest Bland (Ernie); one brother, Stephen Paul Bland; his father-in-law, Rev. Gene Crowder; his maternal grandparents, Ray and Eva Fowler; his paternal grandparents, Paul and Clara Bland; three uncles, James Timothy Fowler, Ben Bland, and Paul Wilbur Bland; and one nephew, Joseph Tyler Bland.

He is survived by his bride of 26 years, Mary Crowder Bland; one daughter, Kendall Marie Bland Lyvers (Cody); two sons, Andrew Ewing Bland and Haden Joseph Bland; his mother, Cheryl Bland; one brother, James Michael Bland; one grandson, Graham Joseph, arriving in March of 2022; one niece, Claire; four nephews, Benjamin, Timothy, Aiden, and Caleb; his mother-in-law, Mabel Crowder; two sisters-in-law, Cynthia Chadwick (Les) and Suzanne Crowder; and a host of uncles, aunts, and cousins that meant the world to him.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at Parkway Baptist Church with Dr. James Carroll and the Rev. Hornback officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, 20221, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at the church.

The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Bluegrass Christian Academy of Bardstown.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

