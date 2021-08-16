Posted by admin

Kentucky Blood Center to hold blood drive Aug. 25th at Flaget Memorial Hospital

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 — The Kentucky Blood Center is planning a local blood drive in honor of the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, at CHI Flaget Memorial Hospital.

The blood drive is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Building B on the SCN Conference Room on the third floor.

Kentuckians can help save local lives at this upcoming blood drive. As a thank you, KBC donors will receive a limited-edition commemorative 20th anniversary 9/11 shirt and be automatically entered to win a 2021 AWD Toyota Camry.

Blood donors must be at least 17-years-old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, found at kybloodcenter.org.

Appointments preferred and walk-ins welcome. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call (800) 775-2522.

