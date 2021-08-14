Posted by admin

Obituary: Scottie Ray Perkins, 47, Taylorsville

Scottie Ray Perkins, 47, of Taylorsville, died Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. He was a Baptist by faith.

SCOTTIE RAY PERKINS

He was preceded in death by one sister, Tracy Perkins.

He is survived by his mother, Carolyn Barr of Irvington; one son, Zachary Perkins of Boston; one brother, Charles Perkins (Heather) of Taylorsville; one niece, Heather Ice; and one nephew, Tray Ice.

Cremation was chosen by the family.

The Maraman-Billings Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-