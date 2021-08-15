Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Aug. 10-13, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021

Stephen Michael Thompson, 34, Bloomfield, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; license to be in possession; abandonment of a vehicle on a public road; tampering with physical evidence; reckless driving; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, second-degree; terroristic threatening, third-degree; criminal trespassing, third-degree.

Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

Wilemina Nicole Carrera, 31, Bardstown, failure to appear (4 counts). Bond total is $3,500 cash. Booked at 11:31 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021

James Travis Mattingly, 44, New Hope, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); failure to appear (six counts). Bond total is $4,700.15 cash. Booked at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 12, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Hallie Ann Fuller, 26, Cox’s Creek, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). No bond listed. Booked at 3:41 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Derek Joseph Downs, 36, Loretto, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); trafficking in controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivitives); trafficking in controlled substance, second-degree (20 or more drug units of barbituates); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (less than 10 drug units opiates); trafficking in controlled substance (heroin); possession of marijuana; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (10 or more drug units date rape drug); operating on suspended or revoked operators license; disregarding stop sign. Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 10:27 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Clarissa Lavonne Douglas, 46, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500. Booked at 6:54 p.m. Thursday, Aug 12, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Michael James Murphy, 43, Mount Eden, criminal trespassing, third-degree; criminal littering. No bond listed. Booked at 5:01 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Simon Patrick Willett, 28, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc; possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; leaving the scene of an accident; improper passing; reckless driving. No bond listed. Booked at 1:36 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

Kenneth Willard Baumgardner Jr., 61, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 or more but under $10,000; unlawful access to a computer, second-degree. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 10:12 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-