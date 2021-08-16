Posted by admin

Obituary: Jean Crume Lewis, 74, Cox’s Creek

Jean Crume Lewis, 74, of Cox’s Creek, died Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Norton Women and Children’s Hospital in Louisville surrounded by her family. She was born Sept. 27, 1946, in Nelson County.. She was retired from Nelson County School Board, was president of Christian Women’s Fellowship (C.W.F.), and a member of Botland Christian Church (D.O.C.).

She was preceded in death by her parents, James “J. E.” and Mildred Crume; and one sister, Jane Bernice Crume.

She is survived by her husband, Franklin Lewis of Cox’s Creek; five children, Paul G. (Sherry) Draper, Laurie Ann (Connie) Hendron and Carl (Donna) Lewis all of Bardstown, Jamie Lee (Melanie) Draper of Willisburg, and Tracey (Juan) Hernandez of Cox’s Creek; one sister, Janice Adams of Bardstown; one brother, George (Lynn) Crume of Long Key, Fla.; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with Bro. Joe Brown officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, and 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at the funeral home. Mask are preferred by family.

Memorial contributions may go to Botland Christian Church (D.O.C.).

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

