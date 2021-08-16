Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary Margaret St. Peter, 79, Bardstown

Mary Margaret St. Peter, 79, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Baptist Health Hardin Hospital. She was born June 27, 1942, in New Haven and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mary Margaret Masterson; one sister, Mary “Cathy” Stovall; and one brother, Charles William Masterson;

She is survived by her husband, Ron St. Peter; one son, Charles M. Stovall Jr.; one grandson, Gunner Stovall; and one brother, James F. Masterson.

Arrangements are pending at the Rust Funeral Home in New Haven.

