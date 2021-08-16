County judge tests positive for COVID; court meeting moved from live to Zoom
NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO
STAFF REPORT
Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 — Nelson County Judge Executive Dean Watts said Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, despite the fact he was fully vaccinated.
In a text message, Watts said his symptoms were “generally light.” He said he received the Moderna vaccine about seven months ago.
As a result of his positive COVID-19 test, tomorrow’s Nelson Fiscal Court meeting will be moved from in-person to being conducted by Zoom.
Zoom Meeting Information
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/7539850346?pwd=b0U4UXpsZjNLOWlBc2JLV2pKK0hCQT09
Meeting ID: 753 985 0346
Passcode: 3481800
The meeting will also be streamed live from Nelson County’s Facebook page.
-30-