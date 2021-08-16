Posted by admin

Obituary: Elizabeth Carol ‘Betsy’ Culver 78, New Haven

Elizabeth Carol “Betsy” Culver 78, of New Haven, died Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at her home. She was born May 22, 1943, in New Haven to the late Joseph Martin and Ada Corinne Bryan Culver.

She was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church. She served as a nun of the Catholic faith for 15 years, and in that period she received her Master Degree in Mathematics from the University of Illinois, She spent 30+ years as a teacher in the Catholic and public school system where her influence shows in the success of so many of her students. She belonged to the Wednesday night Ladies Bowling League.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Vivian Miles and Joanne Bickel; and four brothers, Corky Culver, Allen Culver, Randall Culver and Homer Culver.

She is survived by two sisters, Jeanette Greenwell and LaVerne Clark; numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews; and two special caregivers, Michelle Varney, and Joe Paul Brady.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, and after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, with a 5 p.m. Wednesday prayer service in the chapel of William R. Rust Funeral Home with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating.

Due to the increase of COVID-19 cases, visitors are asked to please wear a mask.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, 167 N. Main St. in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

