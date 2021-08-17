Posted by admin

Update: County continues to see double-digit increases of new COVID-19 cases

As of Monday’s incidence rate map, all but 7 out of 120 Kentucky counties are in the “red” zone for the high levels of new COVID-19 cases reported. Nelson County’s incidence rate remains the second-highest in the Lincoln Trail Heath District.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 — COVID-19 continues to see a resurgence in Nelson County, including among county residents who have already been vaccinated.

Nelson County Judge Executive Dean Watts — who received the Moderna vaccine seven months ago — announced Monday that he had tested positive over the weekend for COVID, and described his symptoms as “light.”

Nelson County again had the second-highest number of new COVID-19 cases reported — second only to Hardin County.

According to the Lincoln Trail Health Department, Nelson County had 65 new COVID-19 cases Monday, with 399 cases currently active and being monitored.

Monday’s total brings the total number of COVID Nelson County cases to 5,660. The county has recorded 62 COVID-related deaths.

MARION COUNTY. Marion County had 23 new COVID-19 cases reported by the district health department, bringing the total cases to 2,594. Of those, 147 are active and being monitored. The county has reported 40 COVID-related deaths.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. Washington County had 28 new COVID cases reported Monday by the district health department for a total of 1,671 cases. Of that total, 126 are active and being monitored. The county has had 40 COVID-related deaths.

LARUE COUNTY. LaRue County had 13 new cases reported on Monday, bringing the county total to 1,535 cases. Of those, 97 are active and being monitored. The county has reported 28 COVID-related deaths.

HARDIN COUNTY. Hardin County reported 166 new COVID cases Monday, bringing the county total of 11,407. Of those, 910 cases are active and being monitored by local health officials. The county has had 175 COVID-related deaths.

MEADE COUNTY. Meade County had 36 new COVID cases Monday, pushing the county’s case total to 2,437. Of those, 139 cases are active and being monitored. The county has had 27 COVID-related deaths.

SLOWING THE SPREAD OF COVID. The existing tools used throughout the pandemic are still effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19 — effective masking, good hand washing, and sanitizing frequently touched surfaces.

Getting vaccinated is a proven, effective way to reduce the chances that you will contract COVID-19 and experience the serious health impacts that unvaccinated individuals may face.

A COVID-19 vaccination does not prevent getting the virus. The effectiveness of the virus is in keeping those who contract COVID out of the hospital ICUs and help avoid the serious health impacts the virus can bring.

For the latest COVID-19 information, visit the Lincoln Trail District Health Department website, www.LTDHD.org.

