Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Aug. 16, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Aug. 16, 2021

Dwayne Kyle Bishop, 45, Louisville, possession of marijuana; theft by unlawful taking or disposition – auto – $10,000 or more but under $1 million; criminal mischief, second-degree; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 4:49 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Cory Lee Despain, 32, Bardstown, fugitive from another state. No bond listed. Booked at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeffrey Scott Martin, 42, New Haven, alcohol intoxication in a public place; disorderly conduct, second-degree; cruelty to animals, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 11:51 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

