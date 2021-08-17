Posted by admin

Hutchins to talk with ‘Bradford & Brooks’ Wednesday about possible run for judge

Tim Hutchins will be the guest Wednesday from 11 to noon on WBRT's "Bradford & Brooks" radio show.

Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 — Bardstown business owner and former magistrate Tim Hutchins will be the studio guest Wednesday morning from 11 to noon on WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show.

Hutchins is believed to be leaning toward filing as a Republican candidate in the race for Nelson County judge executive next year. He will be on WBRT Wednesday morning to talk about issues facing the county and his ideas for solutions to address these needs.

While the earliest candidates can file for the 2022 race is Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 — roughly 11 weeks away — there’s been no shortage of rumors about who might decide to run for the county’s top elective office. The deadline to file for next May’s primary is 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

While his candidacy isn’t official yet, a few minutes spent talking with Hutchins makes it clear that he’s serious about this race — and winning.

Hutchins was a Democrat who, beginning in 1994, served four terms as Fourth District magistrate in the area that includes the Samuels, Deatsville and Cox’s Creek areas.

Hutchins challenged and lost to Watts as an independent in 2010. He ran again and lost in 2014.

Hutchins changed his party registration several years and become a Republican.

While he is the first individual who has publicly expressed an interest in running for judge executive, the fact that there will be no incumbent means none of the 2022 primary candidates will have the benefit of the incumbency.

Local political watchers have bandied about several names in both parties as possible candidates, which means we can expect a vigorous campaign in both the primary and general election.

