Obituary: Lincoln Scott Timmons, infant

Lincoln Scott Timmons, the infant son of Matthew Tyler and Ashley Brooke Mattingly Timmons, died Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Norton Children’s Hospital.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Leland Timmons.

He is survived by his parents, Tyler and Ashley Timmons; one sister, Aria; one brother, Anson; his maternal grandparents, Billy (Kay) Mattingly, and Kim (Jeff) Helton, all of Bardstown; his paternal grandparents, Matthew Timmons of Virginia and Wanda Hoover of Kansas; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

