Flaget, CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group, establish a $15 per hour minimum wage

Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 — CHI Saint Joseph Health, which includes Flaget Memorial Hospital and the CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group in Bardstown, has established a $15 per hour minimum starting wage for all full-time, part-time and temporary employees starting this month.

JENNIFER NOLAN

The move represents an investment of more than $3 million across the entire healthcare organization.

“This increase to our minimum wage recognizes the critical role all of our employees play in caring for our patients,” Jennifer Nolan, Flaget Memorial Hospital president stated. “We value the contributions of each and every person who impacts the lives of our patients as they seek care in our facilities and physician offices.”

CHI Saint Joseph Health is the first health care provider in the Bardstown area to offer the $15/hour minimum wage. The change builds on CHI Saint Joseph Health’s moves over the past few years to raise the minimum wage for hourly employees.

The $15 minimum wage will apply to all hourly employees in the communities served by CHI Saint Joseph Health, including the hospitals and physician practices in Lexington, Bardstown, Berea, London, Mount Sterling and Nicholasville.

