Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Joshlin Michael Thompson, 44, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 1:44 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Lee Turner Hardin, 57, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 10:19 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Shane David Helm, 28, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 11:41 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Diane Marie Thacker, 58, Mount Washington, failure to appear. Bond is $200 cash. Booked at 1:23 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Debra Irene Montgomery, 60, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $960 cash. Booked at 2:19 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.

Sherry Rebkah Perry, 43, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 2:25 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.