Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021

Jacob Frank Johnson, 33, Bardstown, burglary, third-degree; criminal mischief, first-degree; possession of burglary tools. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 4:14 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Charles Anthony Broadus, 50, Bloomfield, failure to appear. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 11:17 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Cody Lee Huston, 27, Nicholasvillde, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 2:03 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, by the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office.

Vincent Arthur Reyes, 29, Bloomfield,, fleeing or evading police, second-degree (motor vehicle); failure to or improper signal; no insurance card; no registration receipt; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; no operators license; no registration plates; reckless driving; speeding, 26 mph or more over speed limit. No bond listed. Booked at 2:54 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.