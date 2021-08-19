Posted by admin

Obituary: Dewayne Scott ‘Bubbles’ Mattingly, 56, Holy Cross

Dewayne Scott “Bubbles” Mattingly, 56, of Holy Cross, died Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital from complications of esophageal cancer. He was born May 17, 1965, in Louisville. Although he was blind, he was able to live a full and active life, playing basketball, graduating from Marion County High School, living independently, and making many friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Louis “Skeeter” Mattingly; and two brothers, Joseph Kenneth “Kenny” Mattingly and Timothy Alan “Timbo” Mattingly.

Survivors include his mother, Martha Cundiff Mattingly of Holy Cross; one sister, Lana Reynolds (Tim) of Bardstown; one brother, Eddie Mattingly of Holy Cross; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Holy Cross Catholic Church with the Rev. Richard Goodin officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at the Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. with Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Pallbearers are Chuck Clark, Gavin Mattingly, Joe Norris, Joe Cundiff, Neal Bartley and Dakota Downs.

The Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

