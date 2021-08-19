Posted by admin

Obituary: Jean Burke Johnson SL, 94, Nerinx

Jean Burke Johnson SL, 94, of Nerinx, died Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at the Loretto Motherhouse. She was a beloved, devout, faithful, and highly revered Sister of Loretto. She graced this earth for 94 years and was surrounded by loving family and caregivers as she entered her heavenly home.

She was born May 12,1927, to the late David and Elizabeth Burke of Maytown, Ill. She had eight siblings, all of whom have preceded her in death.

She joined the Sisters of Loretto in 1944. She spent years dedicated to her religious vocation and studied to become both a teacher and nurse. She received a Bachelor of Science in Education from Nazareth College and after many years of teaching grades 2 thru 7, she was given a calling to pursue nursing. She completed her nursing studies at St Mary’s and Elizabeth School of Nursing then later completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Spalding University in 1970.

She held many roles as a nurse including administrator of the infirmary at Loretto where she worked diligently to provide exceptional care to the Sisters. Her passion for quality healthcare and a strong interest in expanding her education ultimately led her away from the life as a Sister of Loretto.

In 1969, she entered life as a lay person where she took the job as the Director of Nursing for Jewish Hospital School of Nursing with the intention of completing a Master of Nursing in Mental Health. In her own words…” I traded my plans of obtaining a Masters for a Mister”.

In Spring of 1973, she met Clarence Johnson of New Haven, a widower with 10 children. They fell deeply in love and married in the Fall. She took on the new role of wife, stepmother and grandmother while still working as a nurse. She took on her new roles as seamlessly as she did everything in life, with grace kindness and patience. She was received with open arms by her new family and earned adoration and respect from all. She was certainly a blessing bestowed upon Clarence and his children. She and Clarence were married for 15 years before his passing in 1988. They were deeply faithful in their Catholic faith and enjoyed traveling and hosting amazing family gatherings for their children and grandchildren.

In 1995, she once again began classes at Spalding University in Ministry. She began studying Centering Prayer and Contemplative Outreach where she eventually became Coordinator for the Louisville area.

This is when she began having a deepened desire to return to the vowed state of life as a Sister of Loretto. In May of 2005 she rejoined the sisters and took her vows again. She led a beautiful faithful prayerful life and she will be dearly missed by those that knew and loved her. We take comfort in knowing she is at peace with her Heavenly Father.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents and siblings. She was also preceded by her loving husband Clarence R. Johnson and stepchildren Mary Dean Beyke (Jim), Joseph Hayden Johnson (Barb), Rose Marie Johnson, Bobby Johnson (Guyula), Nicholas Johnson Sr., and Chris “Redeye” Johnson (Kim), and one grandson Robert K. Johnson.

She is survived by one stepdaughter, Karen Downs (David) of Bardstown; three stepsons, Phil Johnson (Margaret) and Jack Johnson (Carol) both of Bardstown, and Kevin Johnson (Marie) of New Palestine, Ind.; 26 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and 50 nieces and nephews in Illinois.

A private funeral and burial is Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at the Loretto Motherhouse.

The Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

