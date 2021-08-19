Posted by admin

Obituary: Joyce Chinn Mattingly, 89, Bardstown

Joyce Chinn Mattingly, 89, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Landmark of Bardstown. She was born April 5, 1932, in Williamsburg. She was retired from Town & Country Bank and was a member of Bardstown Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James T. “Jim” Mattingly Sr.; her parents, Jim and Pearl Chinn; and one sister, Bobbie Franklin.

She is survived by one daughter, Marcella Crenshaw of Bardstown; one son, James T. (Angie Roberts) Mattingly Jr. of Troutman, N.C.; one sister-in-law, Louise Sprigg of Bardstown; four grandsons, Richard Brooks (Kristie) Crenshaw, Andrew Carey Crenshaw, James Thomas “Bo” Mattingly III, and Halston Roberts Mattingly; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with the Rev. Marshall Adkins officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, and 9-10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Hospice of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

